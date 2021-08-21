4 OCSD trustees recognized by School Boards Association

Four Orangeburg County School District trustees earned recognition by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for achievement in the association’s 2020–2021 Boardmanship Institute.
SCSBA Boardmanship Institute, established in 1982, offers a year-round training curriculum to help board members develop skills and stay abreast of state and national education issues. Workshops focus on school law, advocacy and legislation, improving board operations, leadership for improving student achievement and other timely topics. Board members can achieve up to six levels of recognition by earning points that are accrued annually from July through June for participation in statewide conferences and training provided in their district.
• Idella Carson reached Level Five by earning 300 points within five consecutive years or less. Level Five recipients receive a certificate and pin with a red stone.
• R.L. Brown and Debora Brunson reached Level Three by earning 100 points within two consecutive years or less. Level Three recipients receive a certificate and gold pin.
• Sylvia Bruce-Stephens reached Level Two by earning 40 points within one year. Level Two recipients receive a certificate and silver pin.
“Congratulations to Mrs. Carson, Rev. Brown, Dr. Brunson and Dr. Bruce-Stephens,” District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Their achievements demonstrate our board’s leadership and serve as another example of our trustees’ shared commitment to continuous improvement and lifelong learning for the betterment of our schools and district.”
Statewide, SCSBA recognized 79 school board members for reaching one of six levels for the 2020–2021 year with certificates of achievement and a lapel pin designating their level of accomplishment in the institute. Each year, about 80 percent of board members statewide attend at least one training session. SCSBA is the statewide professional organization serving as a source of information, training and advocacy for the state’s 77 school district boards, county boards and state special schools.