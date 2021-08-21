4 OCSD trustees recognized by School Boards Association

Four Orangeburg County School District trustees earned recognition by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for achievement in the association’s 2020–2021 Boardmanship Institute.

SCSBA Boardmanship Institute, established in 1982, offers a year-round training curriculum to help board members develop skills and stay abreast of state and national education issues. Workshops focus on school law, advocacy and legislation, improving board operations, leadership for improving student achievement and other timely topics. Board members can achieve up to six levels of recognition by earning points that are accrued annually from July through June for participation in statewide conferences and training provided in their district.

• Idella Carson reached Level Five by earning 300 points within five consecutive years or less. Level Five recipients receive a certificate and pin with a red stone.

• R.L. Brown and Debora Brunson reached Level Three by earning 100 points within two consecutive years or less. Level Three recipients receive a certificate and gold pin.

• Sylvia Bruce-Stephens reached Level Two by earning 40 points within one year. Level Two recipients receive a certificate and silver pin.