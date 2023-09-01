The Foundation of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties along with the Orangeburg Touchdown Club announced the recipients of the 2023 Brent Lukens Scholarships.

The purpose of the scholarship is to promote and recognize academic achievement, athletic participation, school leadership and community service in Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg counties. The 2023 recipients are Rebecca Ann Fairey of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, Emily Heape of Branchville High School, and Marin Moody of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

Rebecca Ann Fairey participated in volleyball, track and field, and bowling at OPS. She served as captain of the volleyball and bowling teams as a senior. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was valedictorian of her graduating class. She is recognized as a Palmetto Fellows Scholar. She participated on the quiz bowl and debate teams. She served as student body secretary. Rebecca Ann is a member of her church choir, a vacation Bible school leader, and a sound board operator at the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. She will be attending Wofford College. She is the daughter of Allen and Caroline Fairey.

Emily Heape was ranked first in her class at Branchville High School. She was the first student from Branchville High School to receive an associate of science from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical through its Early College. Emily played varsity volleyball for four years and was named to the 2022 All-State and All-Region Volleyball Teams. She is an active community and school volunteer and founded The Jacket’s Nest, which provides students with access to free personal hygiene products confidentially. She will enroll at Charleston Southern University with 89 credit hours of completed college coursework and plans to attend medical school after earning her undergraduate degree. Her parents are Brian and Amber Heape.

Marin Moody ranked second in her class at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and was president her school’s National Honor Society. She played varsity softball for four years and varsity tennis for three years. She was named All-Region twice in tennis. She also participated one year on the varsity cheer squad and served one year as a football athletic trainer. She was on student council all four years of high school. She served as the only student representative on the strategic planning committee for her school district’s consolidation with a neighboring district. She will be enrolling in Charleston Southern University. Her mother is Jessica Moody.

The scholarships are named in honor of Brent Lukens, who was a senior football player at Orangeburg Preparatory School and tragically died in an automobile accident in 2002. The scholarship has been sponsored by the Foundation of the Regional Medical Foundation of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties all 21 years that the scholarships have been awarded.

Margaret Frierson, the director of the foundation, stated, “The foundation of the Regional Medical Center for Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties is honored to recognize outstanding students in our community.”

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club meets weekly during football season to support the South Carolina State Bulldogs football program, to promote and recognize area football programs, and to honor outstanding athletes.

Club President Rob Hibbits, in recognizing the students, said, “Our members consider it a privilege to provide assistance to the educational endeavors of our award recipients and I am grateful for the partnership of the Foundation of the Regional Medical Center who make this scholarship program possible.”