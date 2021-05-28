Edna and the Medal of Honor recipient

Every school class probably has a pupil who is very much in charge of his/her actions from an early age. We had Edna.
She came to Providence School in the fourth grade when a nearby school in Vance closed. I have no idea how many came to our school at that time, but I do know of three: Edna and her best friend, Gladys (who were in my class), along with Edna’s cousin, Quincy. Edna adored him. Because he was two years older, the rest of us were barely aware of him.
Edna did not arrive as a shy young girl waiting to be told what to do. She came right in with authority on her side. She was strong-willed, not at all scared of being in a new school nor of saying what she thought. She took the back seat to nobody. We were even shocked when we heard her once talk back to her mother! But we all liked her!
Probably because she seemed to be scared of nothing, one day when a fellow classmate, Danny, found a small green snake at recess, he began chasing Edna with it. She screamed and ran right to the principal who, of course, called Danny into his office.
Now you need to also know a little about Mr. Crawford. He was known to let someone stew awhile before he spoke, so he had Danny sit across the desk from him while they just looked at each other. Danny said that after what seemed like hours, Mr. Crawford said to him, “Now Danny, you know you should not chase anyone with a snake, don’t you?”
“Yes, sir,” Danny answered.
Mr. Crawford then said, “Well, we’ll just sit here a little while longer until the others are satisfied that you have been punished. And I don’t expect to see you back in here again.”
After another seemingly long period, Mr. Crawford told him, “All right, you can go. I see no need for you to discuss this with anyone.”
With that release, Danny went back to the classroom and the others smirked when he entered -- all very sure that he had been punished. And school lessons continued. Danny reminded us of this when we had a class reunion years later. Edna laughed too.
So as we grew up, Edna’s cousin Quincy graduated. He went into the Army, eventually becoming a member of the Green Berets. After serving as an enlisted man for 11 years, he went to Officer Candidate School, where the others there called him “Pop” because he was older than the rest.
He was sent to Vietnam, as were many who were serving at that time. From newspaper reports, on June 9-10, 1965, in a 14-hour violent Viet Cong attack against the Special Forces base in Dong Xoai, Republic of Vietnam, Quincy received four serious wounds. Without regard for his own life, when they were pinned down by a Viet Cong machine gun, he took a rocket launcher and a volunteer to load it and was able to eliminate the attackers.
When American planes arrived to evacuate the wounded, he ignored his own wounds to see that the others were taken care of first. (Articles about this can be found in The T&D Archives). For his actions, he was recommended to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Quincy, his wife and four children were present in Washington, D.C., when President Lyndon Johnson presented this award to him in June 1966. Quincy was the first living recipient of the Vietnam conflict to receive this award.
First Lt. Charles Quincy Williams was honored with a parade in Charleston on Sept. 24, 1966. He also was guest of honor at the Citadel-Richmond football game that night. Charlie and I were proud to be among the invited guests to attend the reception prior to the game and the game as well. At halftime, he spoke to those in attendance.
After returning to the U.S., he died 16 years later, in 1982. As I write this, out of the 3,526 who have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor, currently 69 recipients are still living. The National Medal of Honor Leadership and Education Center is being planned at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. This will house a Medal of Honor museum and archives for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, which has operated on the Yorktown aircraft carrier there since 1992. It has a target opening date of 2024. In addition, a Medal of Honor museum is being constructed in Texas with a projected completion date of 2024 also.
Some years after Quincy’s death, Edna and a friend went to Arlington National Cemetery to fulfill her desire to see his grave. Even then, Edna was still in charge. When these two women checked into their motel, there was some issue with their room. Talking with the manager about it, he said they had no more rooms. Edna promptly put her head on the check-in desk and said, “All right. You can just watch over me as I go to sleep right here.” They found a room!
After Edna died, her daughter was recently going through some letters Quincy had written to her. She found one he wrote while he was in a hospital in Saigon recovering from those battle wounds. He told Edna that somebody had put his name up for the Congressional Medal of Honor, but he doubted that he would get it. And then among Edna’s treasures, there were the newspaper articles after he received the award.
Because his name was Charles Quincy Williams and because he was born in a hospital in Charleston, newspapers always listed him as Charles Williams, a native of Charleston. Well, that was true -- he was BORN there -- but his growing up days were spent near the small town of Vance. And we called him Quincy.
He graduated from Providence School in this community near Holly Hill. Little did we know back then that someday we would consider him one of our most famous schoolmates. And Orangeburg County as well as the state of South Carolina claim him! Edna was not the only one who was proud of him!
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.