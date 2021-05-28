Edna and the Medal of Honor recipient

Every school class probably has a pupil who is very much in charge of his/her actions from an early age. We had Edna.

She came to Providence School in the fourth grade when a nearby school in Vance closed. I have no idea how many came to our school at that time, but I do know of three: Edna and her best friend, Gladys (who were in my class), along with Edna’s cousin, Quincy. Edna adored him. Because he was two years older, the rest of us were barely aware of him.

Edna did not arrive as a shy young girl waiting to be told what to do. She came right in with authority on her side. She was strong-willed, not at all scared of being in a new school nor of saying what she thought. She took the back seat to nobody. We were even shocked when we heard her once talk back to her mother! But we all liked her!

Probably because she seemed to be scared of nothing, one day when a fellow classmate, Danny, found a small green snake at recess, he began chasing Edna with it. She screamed and ran right to the principal who, of course, called Danny into his office.