Three young Orangeburg County School District students were injured Thursday after a truck collided with their school bus, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The bus driver reported the crash at 3:08 p.m., district spokesperson Dr. Erica Taylor said.

Taylor said 41 students from Edisto Elementary School and Edisto Primary School were on the bus when the crash occurred.

Three of those students had minor injuries, she said. The bus driver didn’t report being injured at the time of the crash.

A substitute bus driver is temporarily covering the bus route.

The accident occurred as the 2021 Thomas school bus was traveling east on Cordova Road, Glover said.

A 2000 Toyota Tundra was also traveling east on Cordova Road.

When the bus began turning onto Mixon Mill Road, the Tundra collided with the bus, Glover said.

The three students were transported by Orangeburg County EMS to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment, she added.

The driver of the Tundra was the only occupant in the truck and wasn’t injured, Glover said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.