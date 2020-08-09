Edisto River Council seeks balance among water users

DNR has compiled information on how much water there is in the state’s major river basins (including groundwater), who’s using it, how much they’re using and how those numbers might change in the coming 50 years.

Each of South Carolina’s river basins is unique, both in terms of geography and use. So separate councils will be organized in each river basin, Harder said.

DNR will provide its datum to each council, which will make recommendations for strategies and policies that will proactively guide water use planning in their own river basin.

DNR will be in charge of testing the councils’ recommendations, and if they are feasible, DNR will implement them – as long as they are within state law.

And if not, a council could recommend that the legislature pass, amend or scrap a particular state law. If a council does not like the way the water use planning procedure works, they could recommend changes in that too.

All eyes are on the Edisto council because it’s the first one, so it could become the example to be followed by the other river basin councils across the state.