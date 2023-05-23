The S.C. Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting to introduce the final Edisto River basin plan to the basin’s stakeholders.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Clemson Edisto Research and Education Center at 64 Research St., Blackville.

The Edisto River basin plan was developed over a two-and-a-half-year period by the Edisto River Basin Council, a working group of stakeholders with water interests in the basin, under the guidance of the S.C. State Water Planning Framework published in 2019.

The plan is the first of eight river basin plans scheduled to be completed over the next several years for each of the eight planning basins in the state.

The plan includes an assessment of current and future water availability in the basin and documents water management strategies that can help ensure water is available for all future uses in the basin for the next 50 years.

The Edisto River Basin Plan is available for review and download on the SCDNR website at hydrology.dnr.sc.gov/edisto-river-basin-plan.html.

The public meeting will serve as a venue for presenting the final plan to the basin’s stakeholders and for addressing public comments received on the draft plan released earlier this year.

You can download a copy of the South Carolina State Water Planning Framework and learn more about the South Carolina river basin planning process at hydrology.dnr.sc.gov/state-and-river-basin-planning.html.