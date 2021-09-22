Edisto reef addition features eclectic mix of structures

Although SCDNR biologists have been constructing artificial reefs for over 40 years, this deployment marked a particularly large project with a new partner: Mount Pleasant Waterworks. The water utility donated a water tower from the Old Village area of Mount Pleasant. Structures like this undergo a rigorous cleaning process to ensure they’re safe to sink.

“Repurposing our Old Village Water Tank as an artificial reef allows us the opportunity to fulfill our mission of protecting the environment,” said Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Allan Clum. “We all have something at stake when it comes to water, and we’re grateful for our partnership with SCDNR as we work together to protect our natural resources.”

The reef addition also marked another successful project with the Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina (CCASC), which has provided support for 15 reef projects to date. CCA SC and their longtime partner Sea Hunt Boat Company donated 12 container boxes that were placed on the barge and funded half the costs of the barge itself and towing to the reef site.