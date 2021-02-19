Edisto reaches highest level since 2015 flood; sunshine returns for weekend

About four inches of rain fell on Orangeburg County over the last several days, causing the Edisto River to rise to its highest levels since the flood of 2015.

Even though the rain ended Friday, drivers are being warned that some roads could still be wet on Saturday.

“Everyone still needs to use caution when driving down rural roads,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

The National Weather Service reports 3.9 inches of rain fell on Orangeburg between Wednesday and Friday. Also, 4.29 inches fell in the Cope area and 4.05 inches fell in the Neeses area.

The rain caused the North Fork of the Edisto River to crest Friday at 10.3 feet, which is the moderate flood stage. At that stage, farmland and lowlands along U.S. Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded.

The river has reached its highest level since the flood of 2015, caused by three days of rain. The river reached 13.64 feet on Oct 6, 2015.

The river’s highest recorded level was 14.7 feet on Sept. 1, 1928.