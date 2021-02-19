Edisto reaches highest level since 2015 flood; sunshine returns for weekend

About four inches of rain fell on Orangeburg County over the last several days, causing the Edisto River to rise to its highest levels since the flood of 2015.
Even though the rain ended Friday, drivers are being warned that some roads could still be wet on Saturday.
“Everyone still needs to use caution when driving down rural roads,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.
The National Weather Service reports 3.9 inches of rain fell on Orangeburg between Wednesday and Friday. Also, 4.29 inches fell in the Cope area and 4.05 inches fell in the Neeses area.
The rain caused the North Fork of the Edisto River to crest Friday at 10.3 feet, which is the moderate flood stage. At that stage, farmland and lowlands along U.S. Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded.
The river has reached its highest level since the flood of 2015, caused by three days of rain. The river reached 13.64 feet on Oct 6, 2015.
The river’s highest recorded level was 14.7 feet on Sept. 1, 1928.
The rain caused some ponds to overflow, leading to Friday’s closure of Binnicker Bridge Road between Cope and the Bamberg County line, Staley said. A detour was set up until the water recedes.
Country Road in Bowman was also closed at Cow Castle Creek. Also, there was flooding on private property near the corner of Edisto Drive and Cannon Bridge Road.
The City of Orangeburg closed the boardwalk at Edisto Memorial Gardens due to flooding. It also closed all access to the Edisto River along Andrew Dibble Street from Glover Street to U.S. Highway 301.
Assistant City Administrator John Singh said he isn’t aware of any damage, “but we won’t know until the water recedes.”
“Hopefully we won’t have any major issues,” he said.
The North Fork of the Edisto River’s water level is expected to gradually get lower until it gets below the flood stage on Wednesday. Flood stage is 8 feet.
The National Weather Service isn’t expecting more rain until Monday. A large amount of rain isn’t expected.
“We’ll get a couple of days to dry out,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tenia Morrison said.
High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s with sunny skies. Saturday night’s low is forecast to be 29 degrees, while Sunday’s low is forecast to be 41.