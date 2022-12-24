Edisto Primary students bring Christmas cheer to senior residents

Residents of the Jolly Acres Healthcare Center were given early Christmas cheer when the children of Edisto Primary School visited them on Dec. 11, just before students were to begin winter break.

The children presented the Jolly Acres care community with over 125 Christmas cards hand made by all the second-grade students.

Before leaving, the children and staff serenaded facility residents and staff with Christmas carols. Everyone joined in by singing and clapping their hands.

“Bringing the students here right before they begin their holiday break teaches them the core purpose of such days,” said Shannon Williams, Edisto Primary early childhood special education teacher.

“The best gift that someone can give is just spending quality time with them,” she said.

Williams added, “It warmed their hearts. You saw the joy on their faces when they received their cards.”

Ernestine Sanders, who was at Jolly Acres visiting a resident at the time, said, “I appreciate all that Edisto Primary does for the community.”

The caregivers were exceptionally appreciative.

“It is such a pleasure for Edisto Primary School to come out and share some joy and happiness with us during this Christmas season,” said Patricia Woodard, one of the caregivers at Jolly Acres.

Edisto Primary School is located in Cordova. Dr. Steven Preast is the principal.