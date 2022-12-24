 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Fogle's Piggly Wiggly for sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick top story

Edisto Primary students bring Christmas cheer to senior residents

  • 0
Edisto Primary School

Edisto Primary School students visited Jolly Acres Healthcare Center, bringing Christmas cards and singing carols.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. But the Colorado Springs, Colorado.-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its www.noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app. The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa's location and delivery schedule. Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not impacted Santa's busy delivery schedule and he doesn't expect any impact this weekend.

Residents of the Jolly Acres Healthcare Center were given early Christmas cheer when the children of Edisto Primary School visited them on Dec. 11, just before students were to begin winter break.

The children presented the Jolly Acres care community with over 125 Christmas cards hand made by all the second-grade students.

Before leaving, the children and staff serenaded facility residents and staff with Christmas carols. Everyone joined in by singing and clapping their hands.

“Bringing the students here right before they begin their holiday break teaches them the core purpose of such days,” said Shannon Williams, Edisto Primary early childhood special education teacher.

“The best gift that someone can give is just spending quality time with them,” she said.

Williams added, “It warmed their hearts. You saw the joy on their faces when they received their cards.”

People are also reading…

Ernestine Sanders, who was at Jolly Acres visiting a resident at the time, said, “I appreciate all that Edisto Primary does for the community.”

The caregivers were exceptionally appreciative.

“It is such a pleasure for Edisto Primary School to come out and share some joy and happiness with us during this Christmas season,” said Patricia Woodard, one of the caregivers at Jolly Acres.

Edisto Primary School is located in Cordova. Dr. Steven Preast is the principal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News