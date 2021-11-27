Edisto Primary provides food boxes

CORDOVA – Nothing could prevent the joy of giving at Edisto Primary School this year, not even COVID-19.

For the second year, the faculty, staff and administration came together to give out food boxes for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Thirty families came to pick up boxes which were handed out at the front of the school by a combination of classroom teachers and district office staff due to districtwide COVID-19 restrictions.

All boxes were chock full of dinner items from turkeys to hams and from macaroni to sweet potatoes. The items were donated by teachers, students and community partners like Canaan Baptist Church.

“We at Edisto Primary School believe in teaching our students the value of helping others,” said Shannon Williams, Edisto Primary early childhood special education teacher and organizer of the initiative.

“It is a schoolwide effort, so we all play a vital part in modeling this superlative,” she said.

Principal Dr. Steven Preast said, “Edisto Primary School strives to ensure that we serve the community because they trust us to serve, care and educate their children ... our babies.”

“The food drive was absolutely amazing!”

