Edisto High School has new principal

Students attending Edisto High School will have a new principal for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Alexis King is the school's new principal.

A South Carolina native, King earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2001 and a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2011, both from the University of South Carolina.

Her education career began in 2003 as a science teacher at Columbia High School in Richland County School District 1.

For nine years she taught biology and biomedical science courses while serving in various school leadership roles.

In 2013, she moved to Lexington School District 2. She was the assistant principal of instruction at Airport High School for five years.

Most recently, she spent two years at her alma mater, Wilson High School in Florence, as an assistant principal.

King describes her educational model as providing hope to all, offering opportunity to all, giving value to all, supporting all and celebrating all.

