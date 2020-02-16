Edisto High principal going to Sandhills

Edisto High School Principal Brad Coleman is stepping down as the school's principal at the end of the academic year.
Coleman announced Tuesday he is leaving to accept a position as principal at Sandhills Middle School in Lexington School District Four for the 2020-2021 school year.
"I was not looking for a new opportunity but the new superintendent is a long-time mentor of mine and he offered me an opportunity to be the principal of a school where I was once a teacher," Coleman said.
"I love Edisto High School, my students and staff and will miss you all next year. However, this new opportunity will allow me more time to be a husband and father,” he said.
The announcement was posted on the high school's Facebook page.
"I want to assure you, I will not be a lame duck principal," Coleman said. "I will finish the year strong and I expect the same from our students and staff."
"I also have asked to be involved in the hiring of the new principal at Edisto High School," he continued. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished and would like to see our work continue."
Interim Orangeburg County Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said, "Mr. Coleman is an awesome principal. He is knowledgeable, personable and has a genuine concern for all children. I enjoyed having him on our team and he will be missed."
"However, Sandhills Middle is getting an instructional leader who will embrace students and faculty," Johnson continued. "We wish him well as he continues to be a leader in our profession ... and then some!"
Johnson said the position will be posted as soon as possible and the process to select a new principal will begin.
Coleman, an educator for 24 years, came to the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4 from Lexington County School District 2 two years ago.
He had also worked in Aiken County, and has had experience as a teacher, head football coach/athletic director, assistant principal and principal.