Edisto High principal going to Sandhills

Edisto High School Principal Brad Coleman is stepping down as the school's principal at the end of the academic year.

Coleman announced Tuesday he is leaving to accept a position as principal at Sandhills Middle School in Lexington School District Four for the 2020-2021 school year.

"I was not looking for a new opportunity but the new superintendent is a long-time mentor of mine and he offered me an opportunity to be the principal of a school where I was once a teacher," Coleman said.

"I love Edisto High School, my students and staff and will miss you all next year. However, this new opportunity will allow me more time to be a husband and father,” he said.

The announcement was posted on the high school's Facebook page.

"I want to assure you, I will not be a lame duck principal," Coleman said. "I will finish the year strong and I expect the same from our students and staff."

"I also have asked to be involved in the hiring of the new principal at Edisto High School," he continued. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished and would like to see our work continue."