A Christian housing ministry will be offering up spaghetti and sweets for another year to support its mission to provide affordable home ownership within its community.
Edisto Habitat for Humanity began its work in Orangeburg in 1991.
Its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at First Presbyterian Church at 650 Stanley St. in Orangeburg. Individuals can eat in or carry their plates out.
EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said much love goes into making the spaghetti dinner fundraiser a success.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser. The food is fantastic. We have a bake sale that will also be taking place with some amazing pastries and cakes and pies. They’re delicious. A lot of community supporters help with the spaghetti dinner. We have a lot of people that donate,” Burgoyne said.
The dinners are $5. Tickets can be purchased at the Edisto office at 1035 Windsor St., Orangeburg, at the EHFH Home Store at 260 John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg, or at the door on the day of the event.
“We recommend that tickets for larger groups be purchased in advance,” Burgoyne said.
She encourages the community to come out and enjoy good food while supporting a worthwhile cause.
“It’s a lot of fun and a lot of love,” Burgoyne said.
