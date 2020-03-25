Edisto Habitat for Humanity collecting donated gloves, masks and gowns

An Orangeburg-based Christian housing ministry wants to do its part to stem the tide of the coronavirus by collecting donated gloves, masks and gowns for area hospitals.
Jessica Burgoyne, executive director of Edisto Habitat for Humanity, said the local Habitat affiliate is accepting donations of gloves, masks and gowns from businesses that either have an excess of such materials or have closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"Habitats across the state and beyond, I do believe, are soliciting donations of masks, gloves and gowns from any businesses that may have them in excess or have closed and will be able to reorder later. If they want to make a donation, we are supporting the effort to get those to local hospitals," Burgoyne said.
She said businesses who are willing to donate can email her at edistohfh@outlook.com.
"If it's outside of our area, contact your local Habitat affiliate. If it's in Orangeburg, please email me. It's really just the masks, gloves and gowns. We're happy to help get those donations collected and moved to the hospital," Burgoyne said.
She added, "A tattoo parlor, for example, is not using their stuff right now. They're closed. They could consider donating their supplies because they'll be able to reorder later when they reopen, but the hospitals need them now. So if a business wants to reach out to us, we're happy to facilitate that process."
Burgoyne said Habitat's mission goes beyond just building homes, particularly during times of disaster.
"Habitat is very active in the community in many ways. Good health is also a part of our mission. When you provide someone a good stable home, it bolsters your community and health and overall wellness increases. So we don't see it as outside of our scope.
"It is in fact what we do all the time. Habitat actually does participate in disaster management and recovery. That is a part of our portfolio, and this is considered a disaster. I think that's important for people to understand as well. We do many things in our community," she said.
