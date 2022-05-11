'Edisto Habitat Father,' Michael Salley Jr., was model of service

One of the founders of a local housing ministry is being remembered for his warm smile, wonderful work ethic and wholehearted dedication to his community.

Michael G. Salley Jr., who was a founder of Edisto Habitat for Humanity in 1989 and went on to work on more than 80 homes, passed away Sunday at the age of 84.

Known as the "Edisto Habitat Father," Salley is being remembered for his commitment to his family, his church and the community members he enjoyed serving over the years.

"He was just a good, fine person. He was a very good and wonderful husband and a very loving father. He just enjoyed life and all the people he met," said his wife, Sara "Penny" Moore Salley.

The couple shared two children and three grandchildren, with Mrs. Salley referring to Edisto Habitat for Humanity as another of her husband's greatest passions.

"He was a strong supporter of the Habitat houses. That was his priority, and he got out there and worked. He worked on a lot of them and got to know the families that were going into the houses. Every time that they saw each other, it was handshakes, hugs and a lot of talking about the homes," Mrs. Salley said.

She continued, "He was just oriented to do stuff like this. I think his parents taught him very well that he gives back to others. He was also involved so much with St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and did a lot of stuff up there. You would holler for him if something had gone wrong somewhere, and he'd be right there."

Mrs. Salley said her husband would continue to help families that had been in their Habitat home for years.

"He went over a good bit and adjusted things and fixed them. He just enjoyed talking to people and getting to know them. He would stop and do things for people just because the problem was there and he needed to help," she said.

Tom Kerr, an EHFH board member who also attended church with Salley, described him as a "wonderful man and mentor" who got him started working with Habitat more than 20 years ago.

"He was a wonderful, sweet man. He could not say no. Everybody who'd ask him to do something to help, he was willing and happy to do it. He was involved with all of the houses up until recently. He didn't want to say no to anybody. He was just that kind of person," Kerr said.

He continued, "He never slowed down. He was just such a wonderful person. In church, he sang in the choir and was just a faithful church member for years and years. He did projects around the church. He never met a weed that he didn't want to pull. So he was just constantly going around and cleaning the place up."

Kerr said Salley's dedication to his work was noteworthy -- and there will be many left to help carry on his legacy of service.

"He was a great trainer. He took people under his wings, got a lot of people involved with Habitat and taught them how to do things when they started. Now we can finally do it without him because he was such a good teacher. He was just the best mentor. He just taught you what it was like to do the right thing and be helpful to people," Kerr said.

Former EHFH Executive Director Jamie Wood said she met Salley long before she became executive director in 2001.

"My first impression of Mr. Michael 30 years ago was, in fact, accurate and remains the same thought I have of him each time he crosses my mind, and that is a good and faithful servant of the Lord," Wood said.

"Since the affiliate's inception in 1991, his dream of seeing low-income families in the Orangeburg community have a better way of life through decent and affordable housing has come true nearly 100 times now," she said.

The former EHFH director said Salley was vital to the housing ministry in more ways than one.

"He did the work of an entire team of volunteers. He ordered all of the building supplies, he lined up the volunteers, he found subcontractors for the work volunteers could not perform, he delivered all the supplies to the site, he lined up lunches for the volunteers, and the list goes on and on," Wood said.

She said Salley led by example.

"Through the years, he taught me to slow down and take time for people, resting in the fact that the house would get built in its own time. I was blessed dearly by this lesson, my time at Edisto Habitat for Humanity and by Mr. Michael," Wood said.

Salley was the recipient of several awards, including the United Way of the Midlands Community Impact Award in 2007 and the Austin Cunningham Award ("The Austin") at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet in 2010.

Salley, who was the Kiwanis Club's Orangeburg Citizen of the Year in 2016, also worked with the Boy Scouts of America, was a longtime member of the Lions Club and served as grand marshal of the 2009 Orangeburg County Christmas Parade.

The Orangeburg County Community Park was named in Salley's honor in 2019, when EHFH officials, along with city and county government officials, converged upon 1071 Kings Road in Orangeburg for its dedication.

EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said, “I respect the amazing work he has done. He was just an amazing man. He lived a life of service.”

Burgoyne said Salley’s family will be providing funding for a home to be built in his honor in the first quarter of 2023.

"Michael G. Salley's fingerprint is on everything for Edisto Habitat for Humanity. It's very evident that he was the heart of Habitat, and everyone is mourning a great loss,” she said.

She said the EHFH office, building sites and Home Store will all be closed on Saturday, when Salley’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's UMC.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

