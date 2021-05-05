 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edisto graduate dies in weekend crash
0 comments
editor's pick

Edisto graduate dies in weekend crash

{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP logo

A weekend collision in Sumter County claimed the life of 19-year-old Jeremiah Grenier II, according to Sumter County Coroner Robert “Robbie” M. Baker Jr.

Grenier was a 2019 Edisto High School graduate, according to his obituary.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday, Baker said.

Grenier was driving a 2008 Mazda-6 on U.S. Highway 521, at Charles Jackson Street, when the vehicle was struck head-on by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The Silverado was traveling north in the southbound lane when the collision occurred, Lee said. The Silverado then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Sumter County EMS transported both the driver of the Silverado and the passenger in Grenier’s Mazda to a local hospital for treatment, Lee said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Grenier’s funeral will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Cornerstone Church.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 1 injured in Orangeburg crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News