Edisto graduate dies in weekend crash

A weekend collision in Sumter County claimed the life of 19-year-old Jeremiah Grenier II, according to Sumter County Coroner Robert “Robbie” M. Baker Jr.

Grenier was a 2019 Edisto High School graduate, according to his obituary.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday, Baker said.

Grenier was driving a 2008 Mazda-6 on U.S. Highway 521, at Charles Jackson Street, when the vehicle was struck head-on by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The Silverado was traveling north in the southbound lane when the collision occurred, Lee said. The Silverado then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Sumter County EMS transported both the driver of the Silverado and the passenger in Grenier’s Mazda to a local hospital for treatment, Lee said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Grenier’s funeral will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Cornerstone Church.

