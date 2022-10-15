Edisto Elementary celebrates ‘Joys of Walking’

Edisto Elementary School students in grades 3-5 celebrated their first Joys of Walking Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

This day stemmed from the International Walk to School Day, which celebrates the pleasures of walking and opens the eyes of students, families, schools and community leaders.

Held annually during the first Wednesday in October, this event involves communities from more than 40 countries. Over time the event, which began in 1997, has become part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school.

Taking part of this movement, EES's faculty, staff, students, families and the community came out full force with their sneakers and an eagerness to raise health awareness and the environmental benefits of walking.

EES encourages everyone to take part in walking and feeling good about their wellness.