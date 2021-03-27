Edisto boardwalk welcoming visitors; storm damage fixed at city’s ‘beauty spot’

The construction restored the boardwalk, which was built in 1991, to its original condition.

J.D. Gaskins Construction Inc. of Aiken did the work.

“The project was a very technical project and was tight to get equipment in,” Singh said. “There was a lot of hand work involved.”

“We will have to budget in the future to have a 1-2 year inspection of the whole boardwalk since we now have a mix of old and new sections,” Singh said. “We are very pleased with this project since it is a treasure along the Edisto and part of the whole Edisto Gardens experience.”

Chris Wigginton of Technika Engineering conducted the engineering on the project to ensure that the boardwalk is code-compliant and able to withstand future flooding.

Federal Emergency Management Agency funding helped to pay for about 75% of the repairs, or about $306,750. The remaining portion was paid through the city's 2% hospitality tax fund.

The Horne Wetlands Park was initially dedicated Sept. 20, 1992.

The boardwalk takes visitors through a wetland populated by tupelo and cypress trees. A cypress display case on the boardwalk provides visitors with information about life on and near the Edisto River. Boaters can pull up to the dock and enjoy the gazebo. The boardwalk is fully accessible.

