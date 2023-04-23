NEESES – James Rickenbacker, advocacy coordinator for Family Health Centers Inc., gave a presentation during the April Easter-themed Senior Luncheon at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center on April 10 following Easter Sunday.

Easter candy and an Easter meal were available during Rickenbacker’s presentation, and bright, pastel Easter decorations were placed on each table and on the stage where he presented.

Rickenbacker said, “Family Health Centers is here to help you get through your sickness. We want to be here to make your health journey the best possible we can.”

He mentioned seven federally funded locations for the Family Health Centers in the region and services such as but not limited to behavioral health, optometry, diabetes health education and OBGYN.

Rickenbacker said, “I would like to speak about our dental services for seniors and others. We have a dental mobile unit.”

Services offered by the dental mobile unit include but are not limited to cleanings, crowns, dentures, root canals, etc.

He said they may be able to bring the dental mobile unit to Neeses soon.

There is a mobile unit for other health concerns currently in North, which is not far from the town.

Rickenbacker said, “The mobile health unit in North is accepting patients for primary care.”

Rickenbacker mentioned an extensive list of podiatry services available from Family Health Services.

After concluding his speech, he then gave out sturdy bags with the Family Health Center logo and other items such as masks, pens, and sanitizer to the seniors.

For the seniors, a meal of ham, deviled eggs, rice, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and coconut cake for dessert was prepared by Councilwoman Paula Hutchins, owner of Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg. She served tea and bottled water with the meals.

After the meal, three of the seniors put on a skit titled, “Nobody."

It was a skit within a skit about a small group putting on a skit about the tomb of Christ.

The seniors had a kind of Abbott and Costello routine about there being nobody there in the tomb versus no body – no physical body. They also had plays on words with somebody and everybody. After they got it all straight in their comedy of errors whether there was no physical body vs. nobody in the tomb, they had a serious discussion about the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

One of the games played after this was to find hidden egg decals at certain locations in the room.