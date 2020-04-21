Earth Day: 50 years of a movement

Earth Day 2000 marked the 30th anniversary of the day, with environmentalists participating in demonstrations that focused on threats posed by global warming and other ecological dangers. Using the power of the Internet, organization became much stronger, growing numbers of participants to hundreds of millions around the world in an attempt to send world leaders a message that people wanted decisive action.

Earth Day 1980

On the 10th anniversary of the first Earth Day, then-President Jimmy Carter delivered a proclamation to the nation. In it, he said: “We have now begun to make a serious investment in the quality of the environment at home and abroad. The earth is a fragile asset. The return on wise investments in our environment will be reaped not only by ourselves, but by generations of our descendants. We must achieve another decade of environmental progress.”

Earth Day 1990

In the 1990s, Earth Day went global, reaching an audience of 200 million people in 141 countries. This helped lead to the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, as well as huge boosts to recycling efforts.

Earth Day 2010

On Earth Day 2010, the Earth Day Network launched “A Billion Acts Green,” the world’s largest environmental service project, as well as a global tree-planting initiative that has grown into “The Canopy Project.” In the United States alone, 250,000 people gathered in 2010 at The National Mall in Washington for a climate rally.

