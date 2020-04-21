Earth Day: 50 years of a movement

Today marks 50 years of Earth Day, bringing us up to a half-century’s worth of environmental consciousness. To celebrate, we take a look at some of the major milestones we’ve hit over the years due to the day’s call to action.
The beginning
Earth Day founder and former U.S. Sen. and Wisconsin Gov. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., came up with the idea after witnessing the damage a major oil spill could do to the environment. By combining protests with public awareness about pollution, Nelson thought it would force politicians into putting environmental protection on their agendas.
Earth Day 1970
Earth Day was born from Nelson’s ideas as a “national teach-in on the environment,” occurring for the first time on April 22, 1970, and bringing 20 million Americans to action, demonstrating how urgent the need was for environmental consciousness in a time when pollution was rampant and places of nature were quickly dwindling due to industrialization.
Protective measures
By the end of the first Earth Day in 1970, movements were in motion that created the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts.
Earth Day 2000
Earth Day 2000 marked the 30th anniversary of the day, with environmentalists participating in demonstrations that focused on threats posed by global warming and other ecological dangers. Using the power of the Internet, organization became much stronger, growing numbers of participants to hundreds of millions around the world in an attempt to send world leaders a message that people wanted decisive action.
Earth Day 1980
On the 10th anniversary of the first Earth Day, then-President Jimmy Carter delivered a proclamation to the nation. In it, he said: “We have now begun to make a serious investment in the quality of the environment at home and abroad. The earth is a fragile asset. The return on wise investments in our environment will be reaped not only by ourselves, but by generations of our descendants. We must achieve another decade of environmental progress.”
Earth Day 1990
In the 1990s, Earth Day went global, reaching an audience of 200 million people in 141 countries. This helped lead to the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, as well as huge boosts to recycling efforts.
Earth Day 2010
On Earth Day 2010, the Earth Day Network launched “A Billion Acts Green,” the world’s largest environmental service project, as well as a global tree-planting initiative that has grown into “The Canopy Project.” In the United States alone, 250,000 people gathered in 2010 at The National Mall in Washington for a climate rally.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.