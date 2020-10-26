Early voting reaches record numbers in S.C.; more than 20,000 absentee ballots cast throughout region

All locations will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Calhoun County residents can vote early at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office, located at 103 Courthouse Drive.

The county voter registration and elections office will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The office will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 31.

In Bamberg County, voters will have two locations where they can vote early.

Voters can cast ballots at the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 1234 North St. and the Kearse Agriculture Building located at 847 Calhoun St.

The county voter registration office will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 31.

The Kearse Agriculture Building will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

