Early voting reaches record numbers in S.C.; more than 20,000 absentee ballots cast throughout region

Voters are continuing to cast absentee ballots in record numbers ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
About 865,000 absentee ballots have been returned in South Carolina. A record 339,000 mail-in ballots were returned and 526,000 voters cast ballots in person as of noon Monday.
South Carolina set its previous record in the 2016 general election when 133,000 mail-in ballots were returned and 370,000 in-person ballots were cast.
Voters in The T&D Region have contributed to the early voting turnout.
Orangeburg County voters lead The T&D Region in early voting. As of Monday, 17,369 ballots have been returned.
In Calhoun County, 2,606 ballots have been returned. In Bamberg County, 2,284 ballots have been returned.
In-person absentee voting began Oct. 5 and will end Nov. 2.
In Orangeburg County, there are three locations where voters can cast their early vote.
Voters can cast a ballot at the Orangeburg County Administration building located at 1437 Amelia St. Voting will take place in the County Council chambers.
Support Local Journalism
Voters can also cast a ballot at the North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library, located at 4585 Main St., and the Vance Senior Center, located at 1304 Old Number Six Highway.
All locations will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Calhoun County residents can vote early at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office, located at 103 Courthouse Drive.
The county voter registration and elections office will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The office will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 31.
In Bamberg County, voters will have two locations where they can vote early.
Voters can cast ballots at the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 1234 North St. and the Kearse Agriculture Building located at 847 Calhoun St.
The county voter registration office will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 31.
The Kearse Agriculture Building will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.