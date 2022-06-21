Early voting for runoffs begins Wednesday

COLUMBIA -- Early voting for the June 28 S.C. primary runoffs begins on Wednesday.

There will be a runoff for a statewide office in both the Democratic and Republican primaries, which means everyone who voted in the primaries can vote in the primary runoffs.

In the Democratic race for U.S. Senate, the runoff is between author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews. The winner will face Republican incumbent Tim Scott in the general election.

In the Republican race for superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver of Greenville will face Kathy Maness of Lexington.

Key points:

Voters who voted in the June 14 primaries are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff.

Voters who did not vote on June 14 can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

Early voting will begin from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday and continue Thursday and Friday at the same times.

Local voting locations are:

Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1234 North St., Bamberg, SC 29003

Bamberg County/Brooker Center: 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, SC 29042

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, St. Matthews, SC 29135

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1475 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115

Orangeburg County North Library: 4585 Main St., North, SC 29112

Orangeburg County/Vance Senior Center: 1304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Polling places on primary election day, June 28, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote. Bring your Photo ID.

There are no local races involved in runoffs in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

The T&D contributed to this report.

