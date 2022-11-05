Early voting draws heavy local turnout; officials: Shorter Election Day lines may be result

Early voting numbers across The T&D Region have been high, and county election officials say that will likely lead to shorter lines on Tuesday.

Early voting in South Carolina began on Oct. 24 and ended on Saturday.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Director Aurora Smalls said 7,793, or 13 percent, of the county’s total voters cast their ballots as of 3 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve been kind of running mostly in Orangeburg with close to 500 voters a day,” she said.

Smalls said 1,476 absentee ballots, representing 2 percent of the county’s total voters, had been returned out of the 1,760 that were issued as of early Friday afternoon.

“It’s lower than it has been in the past. During the presidential election in 2020, it was much higher. I think it’s more so to do with the new law. We no longer have absentee in person. Absentee voting is only by mail now,” Smalls said.

“You don’t have someone doing mass requests for someone anymore. They can request an absentee ballot individually, but, as with special interest groups, you just can’t bring in a load of requests for an area. People have to request their absentee ballot individually, or you can request for your family,” she said.

Smalls said the lower number of absentee ballot numbers could also be attributed to the fact that more people are coming in to vote in person rather than voting absentee by mail as their concerns over COVID have lowered since 2020.

Smalls believes the high number of early voters will lead to shorter lines on Election Day, Nov. 8, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Some people prefer just to do it on Election Day. So it’s more of a preference. A lot of people may want to do it early just in case. People may have issues with work. So it helps to have those early voting days, but then we’re open after they get off of work at 6 p.m. on Election Day,” she said.

Smalls said she is expecting a big turnout during the elections overall.

“Usually the school board brings a lot of voters out. We have school board candidates on the ballot. We also have a referendum on the ballot. So it should bring some interest of people out whether they have students in school or not.

“A lot of people are interested in the school superintendent race on the ballot, and then you’ve got the governor’s race. I think those have been some hot topics there,” she said.

Smalls urges all registered voters to come out and exercise their right to an unimpeded vote.

“I’d just ask voters to come out and vote and don’t wait until the last minute. It is their right to vote. It is an obligation to vote. As a citizen, it is our obligation to be interested. A lot of people say, ‘Well, I’m not interested in it,’ but it is our obligation to make sure that our country and county and towns and cities are run by people that we feel are up to the job,” she said.

Bamberg County

Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Director Athena Moorer said more than 1,000 early voters turned out to cast their ballots as of 3 p.m. Friday.

She said 1,063, or 11 percent of the total county voters, had shown up at the county’s two early voting locations.

“Early voting has been amazing. Turnout has been great. The voters seem to be super excited to have the opportunity to vote early,” Moorer said.

She said that number was high compared to the number of early voters who turned out during the June primary races.

“I know we’re well over double the turnout for early voting than we had for the primary,” Moorer said.

She noted that 236 absentee ballots had been returned out of the 276 issued as of early Friday afternoon, representing 3 percent of total county voters.

“This number is slightly higher for the general election. Typically general elections have a higher turnout than any other elections. It is possible that interest in the County Council 3 and House District 90 races contribute to some of the turnout,” Moorer said.

She continued, “I think the more people that show up to vote early, the less they’re going to be showing up at the polls. So there won’t be long lines for those who do vote on Election Day.”

Moorer said anyone seeking guidance on what voters can and can’t do at the polls, including rules surrounding campaign materials, can visit https://scvotes.gov/, the website of the S.C. Election Commission.

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Director Shayla Jenkins said early voting has been steady and brisk.

“Every day has been pretty steady. We haven’t had any lines. We kind of expanded the early voting efforts over in council chambers just to give us more space, more machines. We haven’t had a line to grow,” Jenkins said.

There were 1,400 early voters, or 12 percent of the county’s total voters, who had cast their ballots as of 3 p.m. Friday

“We’ve had good turnout. All the voters seem really pleased with the process,” Jenkins said.

She continued, “In comparison to our last gubernatorial election, we got up to about 1,200 total. Back then it was in-person absentee, as well as mail-in absentee. So we’re surpassing that number totally for the last gubernatorial election.”

As of early Friday afternoon, 90 absentee ballots, representing approximately 1.2 percent of the total county voters, had been returned out of the 161 issued.

“That’s small. Our numbers for absentee by mail have lessened because those rules are a little bit different now,” Jenkins said. Some people that previously voted absentee have come in early to vote.

“I think it’s been a good thing for them,” she said.

She said the media exposure about early voting has contributed to its rise.

“We’ve had lots of commercials, lots of news articles and everything that kind of brought home that we were having early voting. So I think people hearing about it a lot more is probably driving people to say, ‘Oh, well, I can vote early. So I’m going to go ahead and do it,’” Jenkins said.

She continued, “People have been asking for early voting for years. We had to call it by a different name, which was in-person absentee. When those laws expanded and made everyone eligible for early voting, I think that has increased our numbers, too, because now you don’t need a reason in order to early vote. You can just vote early as long as you’re registered.”

Jenkins said she thinks there will shorter lines at the polls on Tuesday.

“The more numbers we see before Election Day, the less the number of people who go out to the polls on Election Day. So I do think that, along with just fine tuning processes so that hopefully the lines don’t form, we kind of work ahead of the curve for your busy time,” she said.

She said if voters don’t have a photo ID at the polling place, there are options.

“If voters don’t, for whatever reason, have a photo ID, they could come to the voter registration office on the day of the election even and get their picture taken and put it on their voter registration card. I thank the voters and the citizens for coming out and exercising their right. We want to make sure that everyone who’s eligible comes and casts their ballot,” Jenkins said.

Voter voices

Voters said they appreciated the ease and convenience of early voting.

“I voted early in case the lines were long. I figured that would curtail that because you could walk right in with the early voting. I didn’t have any waiting time,” Orangeburg resident Lauritza Hill said.

She said there were no particular races she was excited about, but she did pay attention to a $190 million school construction and renovation referendum the Orangeburg County School District has put forth for voters to decide on.

“I wasn’t so sure about the $190 million thing, but I voted for it. I said, ‘Well, maybe they did need a school.’ I didn’t know whether I was doing the right thing or not, but the children do need a good place to be,” Hill said.

Orangeburg residents Rogers Thomas and Geraldine Singleton, who are both in their 80s, said early voting was convenient.

“At my age, tomorrow is not promised to you. So I figured I better go ahead and do it while I felt good and did not have any complications,” Thomas said.

He was paying particular attention to the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, and challenger Joe Cunningham, a Democrat.

“I’m hoping that the new guy gets a shot at it because once you stay in position too long, you’re not as productive,” Thomas said.

“I think that someone younger, some young blood needs to be in there. Give him that shot and see what he can do. Things have to get better,” he said.

Singleton said she appreciated the advantages that early voting gave her.

“Number one, it’s convenient. You don’t have the crowd, and I’m 83 years old. So that makes a difference with me. It was a nice day. So I wanted to make sure I get my vote in.

“I enjoy voting. I’ve voted every year as long as I was old enough to vote. It’s a privilege that I enjoy, and I take advantage of it,” she said.

Orangeburg resident Lillian Johnson said, “I wanted to avoid the long lines of people. My particular interest is the state superintendent of education.”

Orangeburg resident Gwendolyn LC Snider said, “It was a convenience for me. I just didn’t want anything to happen and I not be able to vote. I’m very much in favor of voting early.”

Snider said she is keeping an eye on all of the races.

“Every one of them affects us in some shape, manner or form. We have to elect persons that’s for the betterment of our community. We’ve got to elect persons that care about us. When I say us, I don’t mean African-American, Caucasian or Asian. I mean people,” she said.