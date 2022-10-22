Early voting begins Monday for 2 weeks

COLUMBIA – Voters don’t need to wait until Nov. 8 to vote in the general election.

A two-week early voting period starts Monday.

Any voter can visit an early voting center in their county during the early voting period and vote in person like they would at their polling place on election day.

• Times: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5 (closed Sunday).

• Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Early voting locations

Orangeburg County -- Orangeburg County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115; North Challenge Center-North Family Community School, 4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112, and Vance Senior Center, 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Calhoun County -- County Voter Registration and Elections Office, Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, St. Matthews, SC 29135

Bamberg County -- County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 1234 North St., Bamberg, SC 29003 and Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave, Denmark, SC 29042

Absentee voting

Absentee voting allows qualified voters to cast a ballot by mail prior to Election Day. Qualified voters include:

Persons with employment obligations that prevent them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on Election Day.

Persons attending a sick or physically disabled person which prevents them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on Election Day.

Persons confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial that prevents them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on Election Day.

Persons who will be absent from their county of residence during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on Election Day.

Persons with physical disabilities.

Persons 65 years of age or older.

Members of the Armed Forces and Merchant Marines of the United States, their spouses, and dependents residing with them.

Persons admitted to a hospital as an emergency patient on the day of the election or within a four-day period before the election.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. To vote absentee:

Call or visit your county voter registration office to be mailed an absentee application. You must provide your name, date of birth and last four digits of your Social Security Number when making your request.

Complete, sign and return the application by U.S. mail or personal delivery to your county voter registration office as soon as possible, but no later than the deadline on Oct. 28.

After you receive and vote your ballot, be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone age 18 or older can witness your signature. A notary is not necessary.

Return your ballot by mail or personal delivery as soon as possible. Ballots must be received by the county voter registration office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery. You must present Photo ID when returning an absentee ballot in person.

Find more information at scVOTES.gov on how an immediate family member or authorized representative can assist you with requesting and returning your absentee ballot.

Make sure you’re ready to vote by visiting scVOTES.gov!

See who will be on your ballot by checking a copy of your sample ballot.

Check early voting locations in your county.

Track your absentee ballot.

Find 2022 General Election FAQs and statistics.