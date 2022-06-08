Early voting: ‘A good thing’; local election officials adapt to change

Election officials are working to provide early, in-person voting ahead of Tuesday’s party primaries.

A new law allows early, in-person voting in South Carolina’s elections. Early voting does not require an excuse, unlike in-person absentee voting.

The new law was passed almost exactly a month before the state primaries on June 14, which led election officials to rush to provide the new voting method in the days leading up to the election.

“It’s been a challenge implementing so many changes ahead of the primary, but overall I think it's a good thing,” S.C. Election Commission Public Information Director Chris Whitmire said.

Officials at local polling locations had to create procedures for early voting at the last minute, according to Aurora Smalls, the director of voter registration in Orangeburg County.

There was uncertainty about whether Bill 108 – the law that expanded early voting – would be passed, Bamberg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Athena Moorer said.

The changes caught some election officials off-guard, but Moorer said overall the process has been very smooth for both her staff and voters.

“The adjustment wasn't very difficult for me, because I already had my election schedule in my calendar already in place and things that I had to do,” Moorer said.

Smalls said turnout for early voting has been slower than expected.

“I think a lot of people aren't aware they can vote (early) in the primaries,” Smalls said.

Over 38,000 people have used early voting for the June primaries across the state as of June 6, according to SCVotes.gov. This total includes:

• 199 in Bamberg County

• 90 in Calhoun County

• 1,041 in Orangeburg County

Whitmire said numbers will go up as the election approaches and as more people hear about in-person early voting. Data from SCVotes.gov shows early voter turnout has increased every day it has been offered, from 6,000 statewide on May 31 to 10,000 on June 6.

Officials said voting early is almost exactly like voting on election day or with an in-person absentee ballot.

“Voters will really not notice the difference between voting early in person and voting absentee in person,” Smalls said. “The main difference is the voter won’t be asked ‘Why are you voting absentee?’"

Smalls said most voters showing up early are over the age of 55, with the largest group being between 65 and 74 years of age. She also said the busiest times are around noon.

Many older voters appreciate being able to vote without the crowds of election day.

“The advantage (to early voting) is it's not crowded, you can take your time,” Smalls said. “You have all day to come in.”

Whitmire said early voting gives people more opportunity to exercise their right to vote without having to qualify for an absentee excuse.

The new law also discontinues in-person absentee voting, but mail-in absentee voting is still offered. Whitmire said the availability of in-person early voting would draw people away from mail-in voting, as well.

“Most of absentee voting was in-person absentee voting,” Whitmire said. “So the fact that there is no more in-person absentee voting combined with the option to early vote will drastically reduce the number of absentee voters.”

Similarly, Calhoun County Director of Voter Registration Shayla Jenkins said those voting early were typically the same people that would be voting in-person absentee.

Early voting will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday according to SCVotes.gov.

Moorer said she encourages voters who plan on using early voting to check their registration status on SCVotes.gov to make sure their information is accurate before coming to the polling place.

“I love early voting,” Moorer said. “I think it's going to be easier for voters because there are no excuses. And then you get to vote like you would on election day.”

Voters have wanted more early voting opportunities, Jenkins said. She said she thinks the availability of in-person early voting will continue to grow.

“I don't see us going backwards,” Jenkins said.

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

