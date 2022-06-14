Early voting a ‘big hit’; turnout light for primaries

Election officials say voter turnout was lighter than usual for Tuesday's primaries, but they were pleased with the early voting option.

About 13% of Orangeburg County’s voters cast ballots through 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Of the 7,732 voters, about 2,690 participated in the early voting opportunity.

There are about 53,393 registered voters in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

“It is still about the same,” Orangeburg County Director of Voter Registration Aurora Smalls said. “It is kind of slow and it is always slow during primaries.”

Smalls said early voting was a “big hit.”

“A lot of people voted during early voting – not as much as 2020, but I think we had a pretty good crowd for early voting for the first time," Smalls said.

She said early voting is a good thing.

“People can come in and vote without an excuse. It allows anyone who is a registered voter in that county to vote,” she said.

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Director Shayla Jenkins said through 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 1,153 of registered voters had voted. That’s about 13%.

“It is a bit lower than typical,” Jenkins said. “Usually we run in primaries of about 20%.”

Calhoun County has 10,241 registered voters according to the SCEC website.

About 354 voters cast their ballot during the early voting period, Jenkins said.

“Early voting is a good thing because it opens up to everyone, no matter or whatever the reason,” Jenkins said. “I am very appreciative of early voting.”

About 480 individuals took advantage of early voting in Bamberg County.

“I believe early voting was very helpful,” Bamberg County Voter Registration Director Athena Moorer said.

“Not requiring a reason to vote made it very easy and convenient for voters,” she said.

Through 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, about 1,073 people had voted in Bamberg County for an 11 percent turnout.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission website, Bamberg County has 8,462 registered voters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.