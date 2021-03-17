E-learning day Thursday at Claflin for weather

Claflin University is implementing an “Emergency E-Learning Day” on Thursday, March 18, in preparation of the severe weather that is predicted to affect Orangeburg and surrounding areas on Thursday.

All classes will be held online and students are encouraged to check Moodle for instructions from professors. Students will not be penalized if they aren’t able to attend classes due to power outages, etc.

University offices will be closed on campus; however, personnel will work remotely.

The University Dining Center will operate on Thursday during the following hours/meals:

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Dinner: 5-7 p.m.

Jazzman’s Café and Pizza Hut will be closed. There will be no Late Night dining.

You are encouraged to periodically visit the University’s website for updates on University operations. Updates also will be posted through Panther alerts (text messages), email and social media.

You may also check the National Weather Service for up-to-date alerts on weather conditions at https://www.weather.gov/cae/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0