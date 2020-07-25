Dukes named Elloree Citizen of Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evan Dukes was named the Town of Elloree’s 2020 Citizen of the Year on July 13.

She was presented with a plaque by Councilman Chip Davis. The plaque commends Dukes “for her unselfish commitment and dedication to keeping Elloree beautiful. The Elloree Town Council and the entire Elloree community appareciates her tireless efforts in maintaining many of the streets and roads in the Elloree community.

Davis added, “A lot of times, people are behind the scenes, doing things without expecting fanfare. Evan Dukes keeps everything tidy in Elloree. She does a good job of making the town look good.”

