Dukes BBQ 'not going nowhere'; N. Charleston business closing after 67 years

Orangeburg's Dukes BBQ on Chestnut Street is just fine and is not closing anytime, restaurant officials say.

"We are not going nowhere," said Stevie Warner, grandson of owners Ann and Harry Ott Jr. "Everything is good here."

The Orangeburg restaurant's status is good news.

The restaurant's sister store, owned and operated by Lisa Warner in North Charleston, announced on Facebook that it is closing the 4428 Spruill Ave. restaurant Sept. 24. The North Charleston restaurant has been in business 67 years.

Ann Ott says Lisa, who is her daughter, decided to close the store due to personal reasons.

According to a statement from the restaurant: "The building was sold about a year ago. The new owners decided to renovate. For us to keep it as a restaurant, we'd need to bring it up to current DHEC codes and with Lisa's current health, they decided not to sign a long term lease and to close that location.

"We've served generation after generation at that location ... have seen the children of children and their children through those doors. This was a heartbreaking decision. They were as much a part of our family as we were of theirs and we are so grateful they allowed us to serve them for so many years!"