DTC to host ‘Send Silence Packing’ exhibit

Denmark Technical College is partnering with Active Minds to bring “Send Silence Packing,” a mental health awareness and suicide prevention exhibit, to students and the greater Denmark community from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

For more than a decade, Active Minds’ acclaimed “Send Silence Packing” exhibit has traveled the country to end the silence that surrounds mental health and suicide and connect visitors with resources for support and action.

The all-day exhibit includes personal stories from individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide and is designed to raise awareness about the impact of suicide, connect individuals to mental health resources, and inspire action for suicide prevention.

“We know from national statistics that there is a growing great need for and interest in mental health support for college students. The COVID-19 crisis just amplified the trends we had been seeing. We are excited to see how ‘Send Silence Packing’ helps open the doors to deeper and more meaningful conversations surrounding mental health,” said Lamar J. White, vice president for student affairs at Denmark Tech.

Visitors are invited to walk among the Send Silence Packing backpacks to see the photographs and read the stories attached to them. Many of the backpacks were donated by families who lost a loved one to suicide.

“We're pleased to have the opportunity to bring the program to Denmark Technical College. We’ve been very proactive in increasing mental health awareness and resources on campus. With the drastic increase in suicide rates among African American males, as an HBCU we are more on guard than ever,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College.

“We want students to know that they are never alone and that we are here for them. The ‘Send Silence Packing’ program is an extension of those efforts and we're excited to see the results," he said.

More information about Send Silence Packing can be found at activeminds.org/sendsilencepacking.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0