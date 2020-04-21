DTC launches arts-related Zoom events

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Denmark Technical College is launching “No-Table Talk” at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.

The guests are regionally and nationally recognized artists/artisans from the area.

Make-up artist Marcus Green; Jennifer Murph-Chapman of Jennaffairs floral arts and events; Karen Roache of Another Phase -- Custom Jewelry; and Stephen Winkler of 75 Flavas Clothing Co. -- Contemporary Casual Fashion/Custom Tees will be joined by Otis Damon to converse about their businesses.

“No-Table Talk” will be coupled with “Done Done It All” to follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

The eight-week combo is designed to provide knowledge and understanding of jobs and careers in arts-related technical fields for the students of Denmark Technical College and interested participants from the community.

Both will be interview sessions followed by Q&A opportunities. Guests for Thursday are Lauren Grant, CEO of The Grant Access and George Twopointoh, actor, writer, producer, branding manager, rapper, DJ and entrepreneur. They will talk about a range of topics from event planning to marketing major corporations to writing and touring with Janelle Monae to technical aspects of video and sound production.