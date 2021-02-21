DTC head named Commission for Minority Affairs Shining Star

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. has been named the 2021 Shining Star by the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs.

The CMA started honoring individuals in 2020 during Black History Month. However, this is the first year for the Shining Star award.

The CMA plans to give the award yearly, moving forward, to an individual who has demonstrated dedication and commitment to an organization’s mission, vision and purpose, in addition to going above and beyond the call of duty.

"Dr. Todd was chosen because of his commitment to the values and goals of Denmark Technical College and for his dedication to rebranding and restoring the legacy of this two-year HBCU. He has proven the ability to make a beneficial difference in students' lives and positively add to the development of the school's environment," said Cynthia Haddad, CMA's African American affairs program manager.

The award is designed to demonstrate grateful appreciation and recognition of an individual’s commitment to the values and goals of an organization and the display of high-level engagement in the community.