DTC grad putting her passion to work for Liquid Waste Program

AIKEN -- A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically Black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s (SRS) Liquid Waste Program.

Denmark Technical College (DTC) graduate Tyjhanera Brown is taking the next step in her journey by becoming a welding intern for Savannah River Mission Completion’s (SRMC) welding shop in H Tank Farm. The welding shop is where all welders must be tested and certified before starting work for the Liquid Waste Program at SRS.

Brown’s internship is a product of the memorandum of understanding signed in July between SRMC and DTC. One of the partnership’s goals is to prepare students for their future careers through internships and apprenticeships.

Brown’s interest in welding “sparked” in high school, where she was able to attend a career & technical education course on welding.

“I was interested in welding when I first heard about it,” Brown said. “Once I attended those initial classes, I knew it was something I wanted to pursue for my career.”

In her internship, Brown assists weld-test administrators, prepares weld-test material, and performs necessary housekeeping. She also practices her skills by welding up to three plates a day under the supervision of the team at the welding shop.

An internship with SRMC is a great way to start a welding career, according to Brown’s mentor, SRMC Welding Inspector Randy Rimes.

“This program allows for interns to receive the hands-on experience they need for a successful career at SRS or any other industry,” Rimes said. “We don’t just teach interns how to weld; we teach them how to work.”

Brown believes internships are important for gaining real-world experience in an industry.

“I see this internship as a chance to grow, not just as an intern but as a future worker,” Brown said. “Having an experienced team to show me the ropes is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

In the future, Brown would like to become a welder in the aerospace or automotive industries.

