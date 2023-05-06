DENMARK -- Students, faculty, staff, community members and area utility companies gathered at the James W. Bowden Sr. Lineworker Range at Denmark Technical College to celebrate National Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 18.

The celebration included inspiring speeches, skill demonstrations, a cookout and a meet-and-greet with current students and instructors for people interested in joining the next electrical lineworker training cohort.

The centerpiece of the celebration was the presentation of a $10,000 check to Denmark Technical College from the Duke Energy SC Foundation.

“This gift from the Duke Energy SC Foundation reflects both our support for educational opportunities that promote students to enter the energy field, as well as our celebrating the legacy and commitment by our friend and former colleague, James Bowden," said Theo Lane, Duke Energy district manager for government and community relations at Duke Energy South Carolina.

Denmark Tech launched the electrical lineworker program last year, the first of its kind at a South Carolina HBCU. The program has already graduated two cohorts and boasts a 100% job-placement rate.

“As we continue putting the TECH back in Denmark Tech, we are elated by the success of the program and are ready to expand it to more people in our service area,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College.

“We are honored to be in a position to help increase diversity and gender equality in the power industry and to provide the residents of rural South Carolina with access to education that creates socioeconomic mobility and generational wealth.”

"The lineworker training program at Denmark Tech prepares participants for a rewarding career opportunity with endless options, as well as the chance to be a part of supporting our state critical infrastructure that drives both our vibrant economy and quality of life here in the Palmetto State,“ Lane said.

Denmark Tech's next cohort for the electrical lineworker program begins this summer. There are limited spaces available. Interested individuals can visit www.denmarktech.edu/lineworker to learn more.