DTC celebrates first class from lineworker program

DENMARK -- Friends, family, faculty, staff and community partners gathered at the James W. Bowden Sr. Electrical Lineworker Range on the campus of Denmark Technical College for the inaugural Lineworker Showcase celebrating the completion of the alpha cohort of South Carolina's first HBCU Electrical Lineworker Program.

The showcase, which took place on the college's newly minted lineworker range, sponsored by Santee Cooper, kicked off with a welcome from the Denmark Tech Student Government Association president, Jauron Pruitt, followed by an introduction from Kyle Gawloski, DTC lineworker program instructor and Santee Cooper technical trainer.

The five students who have completed the 16-week course each participated in events designed to give supporters an inside look at the new skills the students have acquired. The students rotated through three stations.

The dead-end simulator demonstrated the lineworkers' skills in de-energizing a line and replacing a dead-end insulator. The obstacle climb showed off climbing skills, work positioning and efficient obstacle crossing. The fuse change-out displayed working skills, utilizing a 40-foot fiberglass extension stick to change out a fuse atop an electrical pole.

The students all worked quickly and effectively, illustrating the depth of knowledge they have gained over the course of the training program.

“I am incredibly proud of these individuals. They have pushed themselves beyond their physical limits and never had an ounce of quit in them. I have watched them learn how to adapt and to overcome obstacles while in the face of adversity. Linework is an incredibly demanding job that is both physically difficult and cognitively demanding. It is a job that requires certain skills and abilities that most people don't have. In the last 16 weeks, they have proven to me, but more importantly to themselves, that they have what it takes to become proficient in this trade,” Gawloski said.

Over the course of the program, students built a skill set through both academic and hands-on training, focusing on a wide range of curricula including OSHA construction, DOT heavy equipment and machinery operations, commercial driver training and Arc Flash safety for utilities.

"This is a life-changing program. With the help of Denmark Technical College, I have learned the importance of teamwork, the safety protocol necessary to minimize danger and an in-demand skill that has quickly helped me to secure a position with Santee Cooper," said Diontra Wiggins, one of the alpha cohort lineworkers.

After the students participated in each of the three events, they were presented with certificates of completion, followed with words of encouragement by DTC leadership.

"We know that there is a deficit of opportunity for lineworker training in rural South Carolina. Additionally, women only make up 5.3% of the workers in the energy industry and African Americans only represent 6.5% of energy industry employees. So, to know that, today, Denmark Technical College is working diligently to help improve equity and to provide opportunities to residents in our service area, so they can build careers in this lucrative line of work, is amazing, "said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of DTC.

The alpha cohort of the electrical lineworker program includes Jarvonta Brooker, Naquan Johnson, Kevon Mack, Marquis Taylor and Diontra Wiggins.

The beta cohort in now underway and the college is enrolling for subsequent cohorts. Interested parties can learn more and apply at https://www.denmarktech.edu/academic_catalog_div/lineworker/