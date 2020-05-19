DTC arts talks to include former Henderson-Davis Players, others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts Institute will broadcast familiar faces on its 7 p.m. Wednesday talk.

Members of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of ’76 who became South Carolina State University Henderson-Davis Players will be the guests.

A bonus will be Dr. Frank Mundy, chairperson of the university’s theater program for over 30 years.

Vantony Jenkins is an H-D Player who graduated from S.C. State with an arts degree with a theater concentration. He now is the general manager of the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Brunswick, N.J. There, he is responsible for hosting national acts ranging from Neil DeGrasse Tyson to Judy Collins to Jay Leno to Leslie Odom Jr.

H-D Player Cary Bacote Robinson presently teaches lighting and set design at Florida A&M University. He was also awarded an arts degree with a concentration in theater from S.C. State. He formerly taught at the University of South Carolina–Aiken.

H-D Player Karyn Amos Johnson Moss was a guest on the V.I.T.A talks in April. She received her degree in theater from USC- Columbia. She became a player after an invitation was extended in response to her numerous appearances with the troupe.