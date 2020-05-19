DTC arts talks to include former Henderson-Davis Players, others

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts Institute will broadcast familiar faces on its 7 p.m. Wednesday talk.
Members of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of ’76 who became South Carolina State University Henderson-Davis Players will be the guests.
A bonus will be Dr. Frank Mundy, chairperson of the university’s theater program for over 30 years.
Vantony Jenkins is an H-D Player who graduated from S.C. State with an arts degree with a theater concentration. He now is the general manager of the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Brunswick, N.J. There, he is responsible for hosting national acts ranging from Neil DeGrasse Tyson to Judy Collins to Jay Leno to Leslie Odom Jr.
H-D Player Cary Bacote Robinson presently teaches lighting and set design at Florida A&M University. He was also awarded an arts degree with a concentration in theater from S.C. State. He formerly taught at the University of South Carolina–Aiken.
H-D Player Karyn Amos Johnson Moss was a guest on the V.I.T.A talks in April. She received her degree in theater from USC- Columbia. She became a player after an invitation was extended in response to her numerous appearances with the troupe.
Mundy inherited the S.C. State Theater Program from legendary director Dr. H.D. Flowers. During his tenure, Mundy was instrumental in the development of a myriad of stage and screen professionals as well as arts educators and enthusiasts.
Melissa A. Mitchell and Nina Nesbitt will be guests at 7 p.m. Thursday. Mitchell is a visual artist, author, designer and entrepreneur living in Atlanta. Her “Kaleidoscope of Hope” allows her palette to grace galleries, corporate headquarters and fashion. Her head wraps can be seen on screen and runways and red carpets when worn by today’s leading ladies, including Lupita Nyong’o.
Nina Nesbitt is owner and director of Industry Direct Modeling and Talent Agency. Her clients have appeared in print and screen commercials aired throughout the U.S. and abroad.
This is the professional model’s second talk with Denmark Technical College students. Nesbitt presented a workshop to the College’s Association of Women Achieving Knowledge & Empowerment (A.W.A.K.E.) in 2018.
The 7 p.m. virtual sessions serve as co-curricular offerings for Denmark Technical College students. These personal and professional enrichment opportunities are open to the public and information may be obtained by contacting mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu or 803-290-6461.
