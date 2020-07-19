Dryland corn having best year in recent memory -- but no bright spot on prices

Abundant and timely moisture and relatively moderate spring and summertime temperatures have been a boon for row crops in the region through the middle of July.
A potential bountiful crop comes as a ray of sunshine amid generally depressed commodity prices, which are much lower than growers would like to see.
"We will need some good yields to offset these low prices," North farmer Jeffrey Axson said. "There is no real bright spot on the horizon as far as prices go."
Axson is growing corn, cotton and peanuts this year.
While Axson's corn is all irrigated, he said surrounding dryland fields also look good thanks to timely rains during the key fill-out stage for corn.
"Certainly it is a lot better than last year," he said.
Mother Nature's bounty has helped farmers cut down on irrigation costs.
"It is probably one of the better dryland corn crops we have had in a while," Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said. "We have had fairly significant rainfall thorough the growing season and temperatures have been hot, but they have not been excessive."
Davis said pollination has not been a significant issue, making for what he estimates to be the best dryland corn crop in at least the last four or five years.
"Irrigated corn looks really good," he said. "We have not had to irrigate as much as we typically do and we have had good rainfall across most of the area."
"There are pockets of places for some reason or another did not get as much rain from the thunderstorms in early summer that we had," he said.
Rain would continue to be much appreciated on the corn crop as temperatures this week are projected in the middle 90s.
While yields are expected to be average to above average, Davis said corn "prices still stink."
"You either make money on yield or price," Davis said. "When the price is not great, you hope the yield bumps up the deficit on the price side. It is not what we want, but it is better than $3.50 corn and 100-bushel year."
For those with drying capacity, corn will go to harvest in August, and later for those without the capability to dry the crop.
He said those who have locked in their crop in the market are able to get about $4 per bushel of corn.
"If you wait until harvest time, it won't be that good," he said.
Peanuts -- both dryland and irrigated -- have also reaped the benefits of moisture. But in some cases, too much moisture has drowned some of the crop.
"Nearly 95% of the crop looks good," he said. "About 5% looks sketchy."
"Peanuts are in pretty good shape," Davis said. "Peanuts are not as water-needy as corn. Peanuts can hold on for a week or so, but after that, we need some water pretty bad."
He says the hopes are the slight drying spell at present will "ease up a little bit."
Peanut prices, like other commodities, are lower than desired at about $425 to $450 per ton.
"We would love to see above $500," Davis said.
Peanuts are "right where they need to be" and will rely on continued moisture and moderate temperatures to have a good showing.
Cotton has also benefited from abundant moisture and adequate temperatures.
"It looks good," Davis said. "Cotton being a tropical plan does not mind a little heat."
The area's rainfall has slowed of late, and Davis hopes this is not a portent of what could be.
"We are hoping this is not the beginning of the summer drought," he said.
Davis says it would be nice to see temperatures drop back into the high 80s but lower 90s will do. Low temperatures in the lower 70s have also been adequate for cotton growth. High low temperatures can also put a lot of stress on a cotton plant.
Cotton prices have generally been hovering between 56 cents per pound to 62 cents per pound.
"It is terrible," Davis said. "There is not any good news on the price of cotton. There is not a lot of money in cotton this year."
The only factor that could see cotton prices improve would be a major weather event impacting supply issues perhaps in Texas or the Gulf Coast area.
"Weather markets will make cotton move," he said.
"We are okay (with cotton)," Axson said, predicting rainfall will be adequte.
The coronavirus has also lowered demand for products such as cotton as retailers have closed their doors.
"Demand is down for cotton, so there is not a lot of reason for prices to go up as demand is down," Axson said.
Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said soybeans have ranged a lot in growth stage and health across the county.
"Early planted full-season beans in both irrigated and dryland fields have started to bloom or have been blooming for about a week now," he said. "Those soybeans that are dryland need rainfall right now to help with heat and dry conditions they are experiencing."
He said the irrigated beans will continue to be helped with the moisture they have readily available.
"These soybeans look good and right now just need good weather to continue on towards a successful crop," he said. "Late-planted and or double-crop soybeans behind small grains are growing well but need timely rainfall or irrigation to help plants canopy up."
Croft said the priority in soybean maintenance is weed control.
"As we progress into July and August, the need for weed control will shift to the need for insect control in both early, late, and double-crop soybeans," he said.
Farmers would like to see soybeans at $10 a bushel in order to make a profit. They have been below $8 a bushel.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.