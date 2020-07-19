Dryland corn having best year in recent memory -- but no bright spot on prices

"Irrigated corn looks really good," he said. "We have not had to irrigate as much as we typically do and we have had good rainfall across most of the area."

"There are pockets of places for some reason or another did not get as much rain from the thunderstorms in early summer that we had," he said.

Rain would continue to be much appreciated on the corn crop as temperatures this week are projected in the middle 90s.

While yields are expected to be average to above average, Davis said corn "prices still stink."

"You either make money on yield or price," Davis said. "When the price is not great, you hope the yield bumps up the deficit on the price side. It is not what we want, but it is better than $3.50 corn and 100-bushel year."

For those with drying capacity, corn will go to harvest in August, and later for those without the capability to dry the crop.

He said those who have locked in their crop in the market are able to get about $4 per bushel of corn.

"If you wait until harvest time, it won't be that good," he said.