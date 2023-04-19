The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control encourages residents to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs during the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

This nationwide event is hosted twice a year by the DEA and provides a responsible way for the public to dispose of prescription drugs that might otherwise be stolen, abused or fall into the wrong hands.

In South Carolina, residents can easily and anonymously drop off prescription medications at dozens of locations around the state from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Drugs will be accepted at three local drop-off locations:

• MUSC Health-Orangeburg, 3000 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Piggly Wiggly, 2526 Old Edisto Dr., Orangeburg

• Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Station #2, 835 Chestnut St., Orangeburg

Find other locations at: www.dea.gov/takebackday.

Take-back locations will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps (devices with sharp points or edges) and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

For more information, visit DHEC’s website or DEA.gov. There are also many locations that accept unused drugs year-round.

The S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services provides a map of these locations around the state at justplainkillers.com/drug-safety.