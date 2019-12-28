{{featured_button_text}}

A person died Saturday evening when a vehicle ran into a parked tractor-trailer in Orangeburg County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Boatswain Court in Eutawville.

A 2003 Hyundai ran off the left side of the road and struck a 2016 International tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was legally parked, Collins said.

The driver of the Hyundai, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.

