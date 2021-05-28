 Skip to main content
Driver dies when Cadillac overturns on U.S. 301 in Orangeburg County
Driver dies when Cadillac overturns on U.S. 301 in Orangeburg County

Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A person died Friday when a vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 301 between Orangeburg and Santee.

The crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. near Landsdowne Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A 2006 Cadillac was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned and came to rest in the southbound lane, Lee said.

The driver died in the crash. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol does not know if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is being investigated.

