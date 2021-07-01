Driver dies in U.S. 301 crash in Orangeburg County

A person died Thursday afternoon following a collision on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 4:14 p.m. as a 2015 Ford car on Bozard Road attempted to turn onto U.S. Highway 301. The Ford and a 2015 Dodge van traveling on U.S. Highway 301 collided.

The driver of the Ford died in the crash. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The three occupants of the Dodge were all taken to the Regional Medical Center. They were all wearing seatbelts.

The name of the person who died in the crash was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0