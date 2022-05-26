Driver dies in two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

A driver died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The collision occurred at 9:30 p.m. as a 2007 Dodge Ram and a 2014 Mercedes SUV were traveling east on U.S. Highway 178. The Ram was pulling a trailer.

The Ram slowed down to turn left onto Deer Crossing Road when the Mercedes struck its rear, Jones said.

The driver of the Mercedes died, while the driver of the Ram was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

