Driver dies in three-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

A driver was ejected from a vehicle and died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Friday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The collision occurred at 9:47 p.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 92.

A 2018 Dodge Charger struck the rear end of a 2011 Toyota SUV. The SUV ran into a cable barrier.

The Charger then struck a 2014 Chevrolet SUV. The Charger overturned and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the Charger sustained fatal injuries, Lee said.

