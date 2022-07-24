 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash

SANTEE -- A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Santee Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Highway 6 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene,

The incident took placeon Highway 6 near Resort Street about two miles east of Santee.

There were no passengers. No other vehicle was involved according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The name of the deceased has not been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.

