Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. as a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling west on U.S. Highway 176, 10 miles west of Holly Hill.

The Camry was overtaking another vehicle when it ran off the left side of the road, then ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned and hit a utility pole.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

