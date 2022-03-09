Driver dies in Orangeburg crash; SCHP claims truck tried to elude law enforcement

One person died Wednesday afternoon when a truck ran into a car near the same location where two people died last month.

The crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. as a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was “traveling south in an attempt to elude law enforcement,” according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Camry that was traveling south on U.S. Highway 21 bypass near S.C. Highway 33.

The truck’s driver died in the crash. The driver’s name has not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The truck’s passenger was taken the Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Camry’s driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Tidwell referred questions about the events before the crash to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. No information was available Wednesday evening.

On Feb. 25, a South Carolina State University student and a graduate died in a collision near the location of Wednesday’s crash.

The crash claimed the lives of Zeleria Simpson of Charleston and Shemyia T. Riley of Greenville. Three additional students were hospitalized with injuries, according to the university.

The S.C. Highway Patrol alleges that crash occurred after a trooper noticed a 2015 Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S Highway 21 bypass in Orangeburg.

“The trooper attempted a traffic stop for that offense. When the driver failed to stop for blue lights after making several turns in an attempt to elude law enforcement, the driver of that 2015 Hyundai Sonata collided with a 2009 Mercury Milan at the intersection of S.C. Highway 33 and S.C. Highway 178,” S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins claimed.

Fuquan Mekhi C. Hills, 23, of Greenville is charged with two counts each of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in death and one count each of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm and open container of alcohol in the February crash.

