Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash

A driver died following a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Saturday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The accident occurred at 5:03 p.m., about five miles north of Orangeburg.

A 2017 Ford Fiesta was traveling north on U.S. Highway 601 when it crossed the center of the road, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The 23-year-old passenger was transported to an area hospital.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.