 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash

  • 0
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A driver died following a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Saturday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The accident occurred at 5:03 p.m., about five miles north of Orangeburg.

A 2017 Ford Fiesta was traveling north on U.S. Highway 601 when it crossed the center of the road, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The 23-year-old passenger was transported to an area hospital.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Health officials address the problem of obesity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News