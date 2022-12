A driver died in a crash in Orangeburg County early Friday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred at midnight on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill.

A 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling south on U.S. 15 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.