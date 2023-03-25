A driver died early Saturday after a 2004 Lexus sedan struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The accident occurred at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road, one mile east of Rowesville.
The Lexus was traveling west when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant for the vehicle.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.