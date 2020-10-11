 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash
0 comments
breaking

Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County early Sunday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Crim Road.

A 2014 Kia sedan was traveling south on U.S. 321 when it ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch, hit a utility pole and overturned several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Jones said.

The accident is under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News