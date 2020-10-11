Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash

A driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County early Sunday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.
The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Crim Road.
A 2014 Kia sedan was traveling south on U.S. 321 when it ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch, hit a utility pole and overturned several times.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Jones said.
The accident is under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.