Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash

A driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County early Sunday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Crim Road.

A 2014 Kia sedan was traveling south on U.S. 321 when it ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch, hit a utility pole and overturned several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Jones said.

The accident is under investigation.

